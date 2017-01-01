Get 20% off this spring when you try our services!
Welcome
Transform Your Home with Our Cleaning Services
We make your home spotless so you can enjoy the important things in life
Get 20% off this spring when you try our services!
We make your home spotless so you can enjoy the important things in life
We stay in constant communication with our customers until the job is done. To get a free quote, or if you have questions or special requests, just drop us a line.
1881 Southwold Drive, Powell, Ohio 43065, United States
Open today
08:30 am – 05:00 pm
At Eaglescleaningservicesllc.com, we started this business with a passion for providing a clean and healthy home environment for our clients. Our team of experienced cleaners is dedicated to delivering high-quality cleaning services that exceed our clients' expectations.
We offer a wide range of home cleaning services including deep cleaning, regular cleaning, move-in/move-out cleaning, and more. Our services are customizable to meet the specific needs of our clients.
Our team of professional cleaners is fully trained, insured, and background-checked to ensure the safety and security of our clients' homes. We take pride in providing a reliable and trustworthy service.
Get 10% off your first service when you subscribe to our newsletter.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.